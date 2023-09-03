Soul Keeper Update 1.04

Hello everyone,
Controller support has been completely removed from the game. This is because the controller causes game breaking bugs.
- The second episode has been removed from the game. Players with saves in this section should delete their game saves.
- It used to not attack when you held down the basic strike key, now it will attack once even if you hold down the basic attack key.
- A basic mechanics tutorial has been added to the first chapter.
- Boss sections will now be reached faster.
- User interfaces have been updated.
Shop prices have been updated.
- Potion reduced from 110 gold to 99 gold.
- Knife reduced from 35 gold to 25 gold.
