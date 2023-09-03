 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul Keeper update for 3 September 2023

Soul Keeper Update 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 12100020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Controller support has been completely removed from the game. This is because the controller causes game breaking bugs.

  • The second episode has been removed from the game. Players with saves in this section should delete their game saves.
  • It used to not attack when you held down the basic strike key, now it will attack once even if you hold down the basic attack key.
  • A basic mechanics tutorial has been added to the first chapter.
  • Boss sections will now be reached faster.
  • User interfaces have been updated.

Shop prices have been updated.

  • Potion reduced from 110 gold to 99 gold.
  • Knife reduced from 35 gold to 25 gold.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2524591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link