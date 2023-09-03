 Skip to content

Hero's journey update for 3 September 2023

0.1.3 Update instructions

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Value adjustment
  • Fixed the problem that purchasing three times in the store will still reduce the number of free refreshes
  • Fixed the problem that NECKLACE cannot drop gold coins
  • Reduce the damage preparation time of NECKLACE and ICECREAM
  • Modify the special effects of enemy robot bullets
  • Change lover item exchange attribute to defense and lucky value for exchange
  • Change the justice item exchange attribute to dodge rate and crit rate for exchange
  • Add a ground-breaking weapon to the warrior. After equipped, the rolling will be changed to jumping, and the landing will cause area damage.

