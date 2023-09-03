- Value adjustment
- Fixed the problem that purchasing three times in the store will still reduce the number of free refreshes
- Fixed the problem that NECKLACE cannot drop gold coins
- Reduce the damage preparation time of NECKLACE and ICECREAM
- Modify the special effects of enemy robot bullets
- Change lover item exchange attribute to defense and lucky value for exchange
- Change the justice item exchange attribute to dodge rate and crit rate for exchange
- Add a ground-breaking weapon to the warrior. After equipped, the rolling will be changed to jumping, and the landing will cause area damage.
Hero's journey update for 3 September 2023
0.1.3 Update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2446171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update