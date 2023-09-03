 Skip to content

Cine Tracer 2 update for 3 September 2023

Cine Tracer v0.1.2 "Bedroom" Update

3 September 2023

This is the first update to Cine Tracer 2 for PC and MacOS. There is a new Bedroom map with new lighting controls. There is also a new 12x12 Frame Light in the inventory. Please watch the YouTube walkthrough video for more details.

