Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #4

Here again with some bug fixes that have been reported
---BugFix---
-Bug with client cracking ophioc eggs open fixed
-Multiple issues with medkits fixed
-Combo had the wrong AP shown on its tooltip
-Escape button would disconnect players without warning from MP (now it just opens the menu which you can quit from)
---Quality of Life---
-Tutorial highlights are now animated so they are easier to pick out
-Level up arrows are animated so they are easier to see where you should click
---Known Issues---
-If you host and then rehost a MP game without closing the game sometimes clients gear wont all show up, this can be fixed by simply relaunching but Im working on this now
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update