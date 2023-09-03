Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #4

Here again with some bug fixes that have been reported

---BugFix---

-Bug with client cracking ophioc eggs open fixed

-Multiple issues with medkits fixed

-Combo had the wrong AP shown on its tooltip

-Escape button would disconnect players without warning from MP (now it just opens the menu which you can quit from)

---Quality of Life---

-Tutorial highlights are now animated so they are easier to pick out

-Level up arrows are animated so they are easier to see where you should click

---Known Issues---

-If you host and then rehost a MP game without closing the game sometimes clients gear wont all show up, this can be fixed by simply relaunching but Im working on this now

Thanks for playing!