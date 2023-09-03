 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rise for the Fight update for 3 September 2023

Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.6 Patch 7 Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 12099987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ALPHA BUILD 1.6 PATCH 7 CHANGELOG:

  • Updated Moshpit to make it where you have to hold the interact button to buy from the vending machines instead of pressing it, which wouldn't work most of the time.
  • When purchasing from the Ammogen, Medical and Booster vending machines, it will now make a sound when a purchase is successful. The sound is currently a placeholder.
  • Increased Purchase cooldown timer in Moshpit from 1s to 1.5s.
  • Updated the "Level of Dedication" achievement. You now have to win 1 match instead of 100.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1871971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link