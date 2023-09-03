Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.6 Patch 7 Out Now

ALPHA BUILD 1.6 PATCH 7 CHANGELOG:
- Updated Moshpit to make it where you have to hold the interact button to buy from the vending machines instead of pressing it, which wouldn't work most of the time.
- When purchasing from the Ammogen, Medical and Booster vending machines, it will now make a sound when a purchase is successful. The sound is currently a placeholder.
- Increased Purchase cooldown timer in Moshpit from 1s to 1.5s.
- Updated the "Level of Dedication" achievement. You now have to win 1 match instead of 100.
Changed files in this update