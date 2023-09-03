 Skip to content

Gust of Wind update for 3 September 2023

Patch 0.3.2.2

Bugs fixed:
  • There has been sometimes, on and off a resurfacing bug of the boat starting bouncing in air when you try to start rowing. I spotted and fixed one situation where this happens, hopefully there aren't more.
  • player character made an annoying small jump every time when you started the game
  • third person camera and animation were a bit jerky in barrel roll
  • there was a change of camera rotation sometimes when switching between first and third person
  • when vaulting to the boat from water, in some situations (when pressing the jump button quickly after starting vaulting) the animation switched to standing or swimming animation for the duration of the vaulting
  • when jumping to water with weapons in hand, they made damage to the player as if they were just thrown
  • in some cases, player had to press the use button several times to get the next comment in dialog
  • aborting a conversation during a choice didn't work correctly
  • with multiple conversations on at the same time (some of them between NPCs), the speech bubble placements got sometimes broken
Other tweaks/optimizations:
  • Improved the optimization in the huge ship in mission 3: for example changed the shadows of big, immobile spotlights to be drawn less often
  • added barely visible outlines in speech bubbles so they don't blend into the background in a dark room
  • replaced the flimsy physics-based hinge joints in doors with a custom script that rotates it, which works more reliably

