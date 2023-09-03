Patch 0.3.2.2

There has been sometimes, on and off a resurfacing bug of the boat starting bouncing in air when you try to start rowing. I spotted and fixed one situation where this happens, hopefully there aren't more.
player character made an annoying small jump every time when you started the game
third person camera and animation were a bit jerky in barrel roll
there was a change of camera rotation sometimes when switching between first and third person
when vaulting to the boat from water, in some situations (when pressing the jump button quickly after starting vaulting) the animation switched to standing or swimming animation for the duration of the vaulting
when jumping to water with weapons in hand, they made damage to the player as if they were just thrown
in some cases, player had to press the use button several times to get the next comment in dialog
aborting a conversation during a choice didn't work correctly
with multiple conversations on at the same time (some of them between NPCs), the speech bubble placements got sometimes broken
Other tweaks/optimizations:
Improved the optimization in the huge ship in mission 3: for example changed the shadows of big, immobile spotlights to be drawn less often
added barely visible outlines in speech bubbles so they don't blend into the background in a dark room
replaced the flimsy physics-based hinge joints in doors with a custom script that rotates it, which works more reliably
