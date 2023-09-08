Localization update

In this update, we're thrilled to introduce a truly game-changing feature that enhances the accessibility and overall enjoyment of Mystery in the Office for our global community of players.

We've gone the extra mile by localizing the game into multiple languages, ensuring that even more players can fully immerse themselves in our captivating narrative.

Whether you're an English speaker or prefer to delve into the mysteries of the abandoned office in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, German, or Italian, you can now experience the game in a language that feels most natural to you.

Simply head to the Settings menu and select your preferred language!

But that's not all! Here is a rundown of all the improvements in version 1.2.1.

What's New:

Expanded language support with game localization in multiple languages

Improvements:

Tapes are now marked as 'used' only after users listen to the entire dialogue.

Enhanced visual clarity with improved contrast and brightness

Upgraded to the latest Long-Term Support version of Unity

Bug Fixes:

Tapes were removed from the inventory as soon as the user started listening to them. This issue has been resolved to wait for the end of the dialogue.

The clickable area of the Exit button was overlapping with the 'Back' text in the Settings menu. The area has been reduced to avoid issues.

We want to take a moment to express our gratitude for your support and enthusiasm for Mystery in the Office. We hope you thoroughly enjoy this latest update!

Be sure to stay tuned for more thrilling announcements and updates on the horizon. Happy gaming!

Please consider leaving a review. This would mean a lot to us 💗

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2375400