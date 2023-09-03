Warsim 1.0.7 (THE LANDS BEYOND - Infinite Exploration Update)

This update has been a while in the making but I'm glad to finally be able to get it out! Originally a concept I feared would be extremely hard to code... turns out it was in fact extremely hard to code, WORTH IT :)
THE LANDS BEYOND (Infinite Procgen/Randgen exploration) (152 features)
Now when you go to the exploration screen you will be met with an additional option to explore 'THE LANDS BEYOND', use your exploration chances here and find anything from literally over 2000 different encounter variants with themselves many elements of randomess!
I tried hard to make this unpredictable and content rich, and in my testing of 100s and 100s of locations one after the other I think it does the job!
I'll be fully honest and say I was so focused on the absolute trawl of coding this that at some point my changelog noting got a little lazy, so the changelog isn't a full reflection of every location and feature added.
To all you new and seasoned Warsim explores, good travels!
- Added 'The Lands Beyond' infinite exploration
- Added abandoned hovel location
- Added champion hovel location (hireable)
- Added peasant hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)
- Added pair of peasants hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)
- Added soldier hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)
- Added pair of soldiers hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)
- Added loot filled hovel location
- Added faded ruin location
- Added strangely shaped pointy rock location
- Added sign to random kingdom location
- Added bandit gang rock message location
- Added lone bucket location
- Added beeping shack location
- Added interesting rock formation location
- Added lake location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)
- Added river location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)
- Added pond location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)
- Added ocean location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)
- Added sea location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)
- Added small mountain (easy climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top
- Added mountain (climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top
- Added large mountain (tough climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top
- Added colossal mountain (very hard climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top
- Added ruined versions of all mountain type locations (can't be climbed)
- Added misty versions of all mountain type locations
- Added crumbling versions of all mountain type locations (can be destroyed)
- Added necromancer cleared ancient battlefield location (5 sizes) (loot items)
- Added looted ancient battlefield location (5 sizes) (raise the dead)
- Added ancient battlefield location (5 sizes) (loot items/raise the dead)
- Added descecrated graveyard location (raise the dead) (random number of corpses)
- Added necromancer cleared graveyard location (read stone/loot graves/destroy gravestones)
- Added graveyard location (read stone/loot graves/destroy gravestones/raise the dead) (random number of corpses)
- Added Hidden underground tomb (5 different types of occupant) (Loot/raise dead/read enscrpytion/fill the hole in/call out to the hole)
- Added Hole House location (Tax occupant/recruit occupant/kill occupant/talk/fill hole/call out to hole)
- Added Goblin Hole Den location (Tax occupant/recruit occupant/kill occupant/talk/fill hole/call out to hole)
- Added Bug Nest location (squish hive, rummage through hive/fill hole/call out to hole)
- Added Horror Hive location (5 different sizes of horror hive) (Fight or flee/call out to hole/fill hole)
- Added Loot filled hole location (Loot/fill hole/call out to hole)
- Added empty hole in the ground location (Fill hole/call out to hole)
- Added hidden bluetrii patch location (Smush fruit/pick fruit/call out to hole/fill hole)
- Added abandoned fight pit location (destroy it)
- Added child fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight/ask about child fights)
- Added slave fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)
- Added goblin fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)
- Added wealthy fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)
- Added fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)
- Added magic fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight/ask about magic)
- Added faded and forgotten shrine to x location (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base)
- Added shrine to X location (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base)
- Added necromantic bone shrine (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base/raise dead if necromancer)
- Added desecrated shrine to x location (can have lootable offering/pray)
- Added rare chance destroying shrine reveals further hidden loot inside
- Added chaos shrine location (can have lootable offering/desecrate/read shrine base/can try to take orb when destroying it 50/50 chance) (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)
- Added weather shrine location (can have lootable offering/pray for weather of 17 types/desecrate/read shrine base) (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)
- Added chaos weather shrine location (can have lootable offering/pray for rare weather of 8 types/desecrate/read shrine base/can try to take orb when destroying it 50/50 chance)
- Added hatred shrine location (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base)
- Added cursed tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(Can delve, destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)
- Added trap filled tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(Can delve, destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)
- Added picked clean tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)
- Added ruined tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(raise corpses if necro)
- Added tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(Can delve, destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)
- Added abandoned merc lodge location (destroy it)
- Added ruined merc lodge location
- Added goblin merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)
- Added soldier merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)
- Added knight merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)
- Added peasant merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)
- Added bandit merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)
- Added wizards tower location
- Added bandit tower location
- Added peasant tower location
- Added watchtower location
- Added abandoned tower location
- Added legendary untouched battlefield
- Added Orc village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)
- Added Goblin village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)
- Added village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)
- Added Gnome village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)
- Added giant village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)
- Added varied price and drink type to all taverns
- Added varied entertainment and features spawned in all taverns
- Added goblin tavern location
- Added dying tavern location
- Added abandoned tavern location
- Added rogue tavern location
- Added thriving tavern location
- Added tavern location
- Added drunken warcamp location
- Added bandit raid camp location
- Added bandit camp location
- Added camp full of passed out drunks location
- Added goblin gang camp location
- Added struggling goblin colony camp location
- Added goblin colony camp location
- Added slime-coated goblin tribe camp location
- Added goblin tribal camp location
- Added bone-laden goblin tribal camp location
- Added free mercs camp location
- Added mercs on a mission camp location
- Added mercs hired to hunt you camp location
- Added depressed gnome camp location
- Added gnome camp location
- Added starving warrior camp location
- Added new vampire hunter camp location
- Added grizzled vampire hunter camp location
- Added compromised vampire hunter camp location
- Added Tree-wielding giants camp location
- Added Stone-Armoured giants camp location
- Added Peasant camp location
- Added Meditating warrior monks location
- Added Meditating death monks location
- Added battle cult location
- Added nomad camp location
- Added lycantrope camp location
- Added feral lycan camp location
- Added tri-tribe camp location
- Added bi-tribe camp location
- Added knightly order camp location
- Added pilgrimage camp location
- Added lost pilgrim camp location
- Added bloodrite camp location
- Added wardrum camp location
- Added slaver camp location
- Added slave liberator camp location
- Added chaos orb cult camp location
- Added dragon lair camp location
- Added rich caravan camp location
- Added caravan camp location
- Added bararian camp location
- Added smugglers camp location
- Added imperial invasion camp location
- Added invasion camp location
- Added kingom exile camp location
- Added empeire exile camp location
- Added scout camp location
- Added imperial scout camp location
- Added necromancer camp location
- Added noble clan camp location
- Added hunters camp location
- Added pricemasters market location
- Added monster market location
- Added necroburner camp location
- Added thug escort camp location
- Added music festival location
- Added ruined camp location
- Added ruined festivalgrounds location
- Added scout fail encounter
- Added pack of scouts encounter
- Added scout camp ruins location
- Added master scout encounter
- Added scout encounter
WEATHER PRAYING FEATURE
This deserved it's own section, in the lands beyond you may find Weather Shrines or Chaotic Weather Shrines, here you can pray for any weather you want. It's all fun and games when you pray for flaming rain as a joke then get it every battle that year.
- Added 20% chance nothing happens
- Added 20% chance that next battle you fight there is a 50/50 odds of your chosen weather happening (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)
- Added 20% chance that next battle your chosen weather will happen (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)
- Added 20% chance that for the rest of the gameyear there is a 50/50 odds of your chosen weather happening (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)
- Added 20% chance that for the rest of the gameyear all weathers you get initially are your weather of choice (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)
NEW BANDIT GANG POPUP EXPANSION (4 features)
An expansion on the notifications for new bandit gangs arriving in the realm, now you can react as you wish!
- Added new option to send messenger of peace to newly formed bandit gangs
- Added new option to send messenger for a truce to newly formed bandit gangs
- Added new option to send messenger threatening newly formed bandit gangs
- Added new option to send messenger to force new gang to join you
NEW THRONE ROOM ENCOUNTERS (27 features)
While we're expanding exploration, why not expand the throne room a little bit!
- Added new throne room encounter door wiggler
- Added new throne room encounter too fat to enter (credit JimmyL)
- Added new throne room encounter for forgetful visitors (credit DunderKey)
- Added new independent kingdom insult throne room event system (Credit Vastilla)
- Added 'Wish you a bad day' throne room encounter (from friendly leader at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'putrid smelling tyrant' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'vile malcontented knave' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'forgotten graveyard' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'smelly poems' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'low intelligence fool' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'eternal drought' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'dethroned and humiliated' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'abomination kingdom' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'lone incompetence' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'never ending nightmare' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'rot in obscurity' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'throne hider' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'pathetic ruler' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'misfortunate step' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'feeble minded' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'laughingstock' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'beg for mercy' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'ancestral insult' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'failure' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'mere luck' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Added 'ashes to ashes' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)
- Made independent messenger encounter more common
HARVEST CHANGES (5 features)
After a discussion on the steam forums LXI and Erovaren pointed out some issues with the harvest system and I got to work. Now instead of the brutal harvest system where your total peasants were recorded and randomised and the outcome was the harvest income, there are a few varying systems that can kick in at random, leading to somewhat unpredictable but in some instances less brutal harvest outcomes can happen... and in a rare instance an even more brutal one.
- Reworked harvest yeild system to be cleaner
- Added 46% chance of less brutal harvest calculation system
- Added 46% chance of default harvest system kicking in
- Added 8% chance of harvest fail
- Fixed issue with witches harvest blessing not affecting harvest if you have longer harvest hours enabled
MORE NECROMANCY CONTENT
- Added alternate event chain with village if you resurrect the losing village champ after beating them in a challenge (in smallhaven or rihhm) (credit u/stickytoe)
BUGFIXES (13 bug fixes)
Thank you for the reports guys! And I tested this update rigorously, but there are so many variants and encounter types it's probable I've missed some so if you have any issues just let me know!
- Fixed coinflipper bypass bet to negative gold bug (credit CringePotato)
- Fixed Kingdom menu reference bug (credit u/Random-Guy-1024)
- Fixed total invasion launch one year old text bug (credit u/Stickytoe)
- Fixed golden telescopte text bug (credit u/Stickytoe)
- Fixed demon gate notification bug (credit u/Random-Guy-1024)
- Fixed ability to buy necromancy upgrades if you typed 9 at the kingdom upgrades category screen (Credit u/Senior-Active-2798 and u/ProphetChuck)
- Fixed bug with temporary ability to total invade causing empire decline screens (Credit Fenrir Wolfiepup)
- Fixed bug with rehab law report showing total prisoners instead of converted prisoners (credit Sirc)
- Fixed text bug with 'little arena has its own champion now' text (credit AlezHiNrg)
- Fixed bug with child bandit name system
- Fixed bug with proc gen code for faction names blocking some output
- Fixed +1 public op not given in event where burying discovered corpse while exploring
- Fixed +1 public op not given when looting and burying discovered corpse while exploring
NEW LOOT
This is an attempt to add more battlefield orientated loot that will be picked up if you're scouring battlefields in the lands beyond!
- Added new loot item 'masterfully carved arrow with a gold tip' (worth 115 gold)
- Added new loot item 'dulled iron sword' (worth 5 gold)
- Added new loot item 'rusty old blade' (worth 6 gold)
- Added new loot item 'rusty old dagger' (worth 3 gold)
- Added new loot item 'crudely carved wooden dagger' (worth 14 gold)
- Added new loot item 'stone dagger with a goblin face masterfully carved into the hilt' (worth 45 gold)
- Added new loot item 'gleaming steel helm adorned with intricate carvings' (worth 85 gold)
- Added new loot item 'polished bronze dagger embossed with a lion emblem' (worth 65 gold)
- Added new loot item 'pitchfork with golden tips on each prong' (worth 100 gold)
- Added new loot item 'pitchfork with eyes carved all over it' (worth 25 gold)
EVERYTHING ELSE (7 features)
This misc stuff that doesn't fit anywhere else!
- Added ability to wait until nightfall when at the battle weather screen (credit Sophia the "Golden-touched")
- Reduced the chance of wandering aimless explore events by 50%
- Added slightly variant overlay for empire menu
- Marked cheat 504 as basically non functional in the text when you enter it (old colour changing cheat)
- Added new pop up screen instead of single line in turn report if Pyro leader burns Blackmarket (credit u/bunbun39)
- Tweaked magic sfx volume
- Removed grand map slot from artifact hall
If you have any thoughts comments or encouragement leave a comment, I try to always reply! Also check out our discord which is constantly active and has become the defacto hub for Warsim's community these days! Link here - https://discord.gg/YyFAkry98w
Thank you all very much!
Huw <3
