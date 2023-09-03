Warsim 1.0.7 (THE LANDS BEYOND - Infinite Exploration Update)

This update has been a while in the making but I'm glad to finally be able to get it out! Originally a concept I feared would be extremely hard to code... turns out it was in fact extremely hard to code, WORTH IT :)

THE LANDS BEYOND (Infinite Procgen/Randgen exploration) (152 features)

Now when you go to the exploration screen you will be met with an additional option to explore 'THE LANDS BEYOND', use your exploration chances here and find anything from literally over 2000 different encounter variants with themselves many elements of randomess!

I tried hard to make this unpredictable and content rich, and in my testing of 100s and 100s of locations one after the other I think it does the job!

I'll be fully honest and say I was so focused on the absolute trawl of coding this that at some point my changelog noting got a little lazy, so the changelog isn't a full reflection of every location and feature added.

To all you new and seasoned Warsim explores, good travels!

Added 'The Lands Beyond' infinite exploration

Added abandoned hovel location

Added champion hovel location (hireable)

Added peasant hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)

Added pair of peasants hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)

Added soldier hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)

Added pair of soldiers hovel location (talk/kill/recruit/tax)

Added loot filled hovel location

Added faded ruin location

Added strangely shaped pointy rock location

Added sign to random kingdom location

Added bandit gang rock message location

Added lone bucket location

Added beeping shack location

Added interesting rock formation location

Added lake location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)

Added river location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)

Added pond location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)

Added ocean location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)

Added sea location (can be in a number of states) (can fish) (can trawl) (can skip stone) (credit Mini_Paceed for fishing idea)

Added small mountain (easy climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top

Added mountain (climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top

Added large mountain (tough climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top

Added colossal mountain (very hard climb / shout up / admire) lots of random stuff at the top

Added ruined versions of all mountain type locations (can't be climbed)

Added misty versions of all mountain type locations

Added crumbling versions of all mountain type locations (can be destroyed)

Added necromancer cleared ancient battlefield location (5 sizes) (loot items)

Added looted ancient battlefield location (5 sizes) (raise the dead)

Added ancient battlefield location (5 sizes) (loot items/raise the dead)

Added descecrated graveyard location (raise the dead) (random number of corpses)

Added necromancer cleared graveyard location (read stone/loot graves/destroy gravestones)

Added graveyard location (read stone/loot graves/destroy gravestones/raise the dead) (random number of corpses)

Added Hidden underground tomb (5 different types of occupant) (Loot/raise dead/read enscrpytion/fill the hole in/call out to the hole)

Added Hole House location (Tax occupant/recruit occupant/kill occupant/talk/fill hole/call out to hole)

Added Goblin Hole Den location (Tax occupant/recruit occupant/kill occupant/talk/fill hole/call out to hole)

Added Bug Nest location (squish hive, rummage through hive/fill hole/call out to hole)

Added Horror Hive location (5 different sizes of horror hive) (Fight or flee/call out to hole/fill hole)

Added Loot filled hole location (Loot/fill hole/call out to hole)

Added empty hole in the ground location (Fill hole/call out to hole)

Added hidden bluetrii patch location (Smush fruit/pick fruit/call out to hole/fill hole)

Added abandoned fight pit location (destroy it)

Added child fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight/ask about child fights)

Added slave fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)

Added goblin fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)

Added wealthy fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)

Added fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight)

Added magic fight pit location (destroy/bet if enabled/talk to patron/watch fight/ask about magic)

Added faded and forgotten shrine to x location (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base)

Added shrine to X location (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base)

Added necromantic bone shrine (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base/raise dead if necromancer)

Added desecrated shrine to x location (can have lootable offering/pray)

Added rare chance destroying shrine reveals further hidden loot inside

Added chaos shrine location (can have lootable offering/desecrate/read shrine base/can try to take orb when destroying it 50/50 chance) (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)

Added weather shrine location (can have lootable offering/pray for weather of 17 types/desecrate/read shrine base) (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)

Added chaos weather shrine location (can have lootable offering/pray for rare weather of 8 types/desecrate/read shrine base/can try to take orb when destroying it 50/50 chance)

Added hatred shrine location (can have lootable offering/pray/desecrate/read shrine base)

Added cursed tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(Can delve, destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)

Added trap filled tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(Can delve, destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)

Added picked clean tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)

Added ruined tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(raise corpses if necro)

Added tomb location (Dedicated to King/Emperor/Villain/Knight/Clan)(3 Different types)(Can delve, destroy, examine, raise corpses if necro)

Added abandoned merc lodge location (destroy it)

Added ruined merc lodge location

Added goblin merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)

Added soldier merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)

Added knight merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)

Added peasant merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)

Added bandit merc lodge location (random quantity and cost range)(hire them/attack them/barter their price/assess them)

Added wizards tower location

Added bandit tower location

Added peasant tower location

Added watchtower location

Added abandoned tower location

Added legendary untouched battlefield

Added Orc village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)

Added Goblin village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)

Added village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)

Added Gnome village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)

Added giant village (can be found in a number of states) (population random) (randomised location within)

Added varied price and drink type to all taverns

Added varied entertainment and features spawned in all taverns

Added goblin tavern location

Added dying tavern location

Added abandoned tavern location

Added rogue tavern location

Added thriving tavern location

Added tavern location

Added drunken warcamp location

Added bandit raid camp location

Added bandit camp location

Added camp full of passed out drunks location

Added goblin gang camp location

Added struggling goblin colony camp location

Added goblin colony camp location

Added slime-coated goblin tribe camp location

Added goblin tribal camp location

Added bone-laden goblin tribal camp location

Added free mercs camp location

Added mercs on a mission camp location

Added mercs hired to hunt you camp location

Added depressed gnome camp location

Added gnome camp location

Added starving warrior camp location

Added new vampire hunter camp location

Added grizzled vampire hunter camp location

Added compromised vampire hunter camp location

Added Tree-wielding giants camp location

Added Stone-Armoured giants camp location

Added Peasant camp location

Added Meditating warrior monks location

Added Meditating death monks location

Added battle cult location

Added nomad camp location

Added lycantrope camp location

Added feral lycan camp location

Added tri-tribe camp location

Added bi-tribe camp location

Added knightly order camp location

Added pilgrimage camp location

Added lost pilgrim camp location

Added bloodrite camp location

Added wardrum camp location

Added slaver camp location

Added slave liberator camp location

Added chaos orb cult camp location

Added dragon lair camp location

Added rich caravan camp location

Added caravan camp location

Added bararian camp location

Added smugglers camp location

Added imperial invasion camp location

Added invasion camp location

Added kingom exile camp location

Added empeire exile camp location

Added scout camp location

Added imperial scout camp location

Added necromancer camp location

Added noble clan camp location

Added hunters camp location

Added pricemasters market location

Added monster market location

Added necroburner camp location

Added thug escort camp location

Added music festival location

Added ruined camp location

Added ruined festivalgrounds location

Added scout fail encounter

Added pack of scouts encounter

Added scout camp ruins location

Added master scout encounter

Added scout encounter

WEATHER PRAYING FEATURE

This deserved it's own section, in the lands beyond you may find Weather Shrines or Chaotic Weather Shrines, here you can pray for any weather you want. It's all fun and games when you pray for flaming rain as a joke then get it every battle that year.

Added 20% chance nothing happens

Added 20% chance that next battle you fight there is a 50/50 odds of your chosen weather happening (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)

Added 20% chance that next battle your chosen weather will happen (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)

Added 20% chance that for the rest of the gameyear there is a 50/50 odds of your chosen weather happening (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)

Added 20% chance that for the rest of the gameyear all weathers you get initially are your weather of choice (credit FENRIR WOLFIEPUP)

An expansion on the notifications for new bandit gangs arriving in the realm, now you can react as you wish!

Added new option to send messenger of peace to newly formed bandit gangs

Added new option to send messenger for a truce to newly formed bandit gangs

Added new option to send messenger threatening newly formed bandit gangs

Added new option to send messenger to force new gang to join you

NEW THRONE ROOM ENCOUNTERS (27 features)

While we're expanding exploration, why not expand the throne room a little bit!

Added new throne room encounter door wiggler

Added new throne room encounter too fat to enter (credit JimmyL)

Added new throne room encounter for forgetful visitors (credit DunderKey)

Added new independent kingdom insult throne room event system (Credit Vastilla)

Added 'Wish you a bad day' throne room encounter (from friendly leader at war independent kingdom)

Added 'putrid smelling tyrant' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'vile malcontented knave' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'forgotten graveyard' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'smelly poems' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'low intelligence fool' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'eternal drought' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'dethroned and humiliated' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'abomination kingdom' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'lone incompetence' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'never ending nightmare' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'rot in obscurity' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'throne hider' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'pathetic ruler' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'misfortunate step' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'feeble minded' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'laughingstock' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'beg for mercy' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'ancestral insult' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'failure' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'mere luck' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Added 'ashes to ashes' throne room encounter (from non friendly leader and at war independent kingdom)

Made independent messenger encounter more common

HARVEST CHANGES (5 features)

After a discussion on the steam forums LXI and Erovaren pointed out some issues with the harvest system and I got to work. Now instead of the brutal harvest system where your total peasants were recorded and randomised and the outcome was the harvest income, there are a few varying systems that can kick in at random, leading to somewhat unpredictable but in some instances less brutal harvest outcomes can happen... and in a rare instance an even more brutal one.

Reworked harvest yeild system to be cleaner

Added 46% chance of less brutal harvest calculation system

Added 46% chance of default harvest system kicking in

Added 8% chance of harvest fail

Fixed issue with witches harvest blessing not affecting harvest if you have longer harvest hours enabled

MORE NECROMANCY CONTENT

Added alternate event chain with village if you resurrect the losing village champ after beating them in a challenge (in smallhaven or rihhm) (credit u/stickytoe)

BUGFIXES (13 bug fixes)

Thank you for the reports guys! And I tested this update rigorously, but there are so many variants and encounter types it's probable I've missed some so if you have any issues just let me know!

Fixed coinflipper bypass bet to negative gold bug (credit CringePotato)

Fixed Kingdom menu reference bug (credit u/Random-Guy-1024)

Fixed total invasion launch one year old text bug (credit u/Stickytoe)

Fixed golden telescopte text bug (credit u/Stickytoe)

Fixed demon gate notification bug (credit u/Random-Guy-1024)

Fixed ability to buy necromancy upgrades if you typed 9 at the kingdom upgrades category screen (Credit u/Senior-Active-2798 and u/ProphetChuck)

Fixed bug with temporary ability to total invade causing empire decline screens (Credit Fenrir Wolfiepup)

Fixed bug with rehab law report showing total prisoners instead of converted prisoners (credit Sirc)

Fixed text bug with 'little arena has its own champion now' text (credit AlezHiNrg)

Fixed bug with child bandit name system

Fixed bug with proc gen code for faction names blocking some output

Fixed +1 public op not given in event where burying discovered corpse while exploring

Fixed +1 public op not given when looting and burying discovered corpse while exploring

NEW LOOT

This is an attempt to add more battlefield orientated loot that will be picked up if you're scouring battlefields in the lands beyond!

Added new loot item 'masterfully carved arrow with a gold tip' (worth 115 gold)

Added new loot item 'dulled iron sword' (worth 5 gold)

Added new loot item 'rusty old blade' (worth 6 gold)

Added new loot item 'rusty old dagger' (worth 3 gold)

Added new loot item 'crudely carved wooden dagger' (worth 14 gold)

Added new loot item 'stone dagger with a goblin face masterfully carved into the hilt' (worth 45 gold)

Added new loot item 'gleaming steel helm adorned with intricate carvings' (worth 85 gold)

Added new loot item 'polished bronze dagger embossed with a lion emblem' (worth 65 gold)

Added new loot item 'pitchfork with golden tips on each prong' (worth 100 gold)

Added new loot item 'pitchfork with eyes carved all over it' (worth 25 gold)

EVERYTHING ELSE (7 features)

This misc stuff that doesn't fit anywhere else!

Added ability to wait until nightfall when at the battle weather screen (credit Sophia the "Golden-touched")

Reduced the chance of wandering aimless explore events by 50%

Added slightly variant overlay for empire menu

Marked cheat 504 as basically non functional in the text when you enter it (old colour changing cheat)

Added new pop up screen instead of single line in turn report if Pyro leader burns Blackmarket (credit u/bunbun39)

Tweaked magic sfx volume

Removed grand map slot from artifact hall

If you have any thoughts comments or encouragement leave a comment, I try to always reply! Also check out our discord which is constantly active and has become the defacto hub for Warsim's community these days! Link here - https://discord.gg/YyFAkry98w

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3