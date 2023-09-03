 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Granny Simulator update for 3 September 2023

Hot fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12099820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most importantly, Fixed some connection issues.

Grenade should push people back more consistently
Fixed issue where player could get stuck out side on level 5

Changed files in this update

Granny Simulator Depot Windows Depot 1053681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link