Japanese Localization Available!

Hi everyone,

We are glad to announce that Demon Lord Reincarnation is finally available in Japanese!

In addition, due to support an interest from Japanese players, the localization costs were recouped before the localization was ready. This means we'll look into localizing our future games into Japanese in the future.

We want to thank Izumi Thorn for this work on the localization and for delivering it much faster than we predicted.

Please, enjoy the game, and don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us.

Message from the translator:

Hi, my name is Izumi Thorn and I had the privilege of translating Demon Lord Reincarnation. I’ve never translated praise for myself so please forgive the awkwardness. The reason the localization went smoothly is due to Romanus’s strong desire for Japanese gamers to play his game. It would have taken longer if he had not responded to all of my silly questions and requests. I personally love this game’s vibe and had a lot of fun translating it. I hope you all enjoy the game as much as I did!

Thank you for your support,

Graverobber Foundation Team