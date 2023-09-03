 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 3 September 2023

9-3 Emergency update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization : If the patient asks for a doctor, if he does not meet a doctor, he immediately finds out if there is a doctor nearby. If there is, pass
Optimization : Resident information window, the function of locating work facilities, in the case of soldiers, to barracks. Other occupations are located in work facilities
BUG FIX: FIX THE PROBLEM THAT WHEN RESIDENTS STORE ITEMS, THE CODE WILL REPORT AN ERROR, RESULTING IN RESIDENTS DOING NOTHING

