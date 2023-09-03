Enemy Helicopters Beta Update

This update fixes the following issues....
- Drone Hellfires are now accurate again. I found a physics error then attached to the drone which would cause them to lose their anchor position making them launch from odd angles.
After fixing I scored a 100% hit rate using 2 drones so hopefully that is now fixed.
Increased the "bass punch" of the Apache's and Viper's canon. Feedback welcome :)
Increased the friction of the landing pad to prevent excess sliding around!
Changed depots in enemyhelicopters branch