 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 3 September 2023

Enemy Helicopters Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12099708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update fixes the following issues....

  1. Drone Hellfires are now accurate again. I found a physics error then attached to the drone which would cause them to lose their anchor position making them launch from odd angles.

After fixing I scored a 100% hit rate using 2 drones so hopefully that is now fixed.

  1. Increased the "bass punch" of the Apache's and Viper's canon. Feedback welcome :)

  2. Increased the friction of the landing pad to prevent excess sliding around!

Changed depots in enemyhelicopters branch

View more data in app history for build 12099708
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2012141 Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link