- The Soulpower Second Live now only has 1 Level instead of 2 and revives with 100% HP.
- The Soulpower Second Live now respawns the player at the campfire.
- Added small cooldown of vulnerability after an enemy has hit you.
- Bombrain bombs are now slightly red colored to differentiate them from the bombs which can be activated by the player and cause damage to enemies.
- Bugfix: Bomb animation was slightly too fast.
- Chests behind barricades are now all rank 1.
- Several small optimizations.
- Shop where you can buy/sell souls for resources.
- Blacksmith included in the localisation files and translated in german.
- Enemies respawned with full hp and updated damage/speed values when they couldn't find a way. Now they respawn with their correct hp, damage and speed.
Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 3 September 2023
Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
