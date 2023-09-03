 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 3 September 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.024

Share · View all patches · Build 12099702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Soulpower Second Live now only has 1 Level instead of 2 and revives with 100% HP.
  • The Soulpower Second Live now respawns the player at the campfire.
  • Added small cooldown of vulnerability after an enemy has hit you.
  • Bombrain bombs are now slightly red colored to differentiate them from the bombs which can be activated by the player and cause damage to enemies.
  • Bugfix: Bomb animation was slightly too fast.
  • Chests behind barricades are now all rank 1.
  • Several small optimizations.
  • Shop where you can buy/sell souls for resources.
  • Blacksmith included in the localisation files and translated in german.
  • Enemies respawned with full hp and updated damage/speed values when they couldn't find a way. Now they respawn with their correct hp, damage and speed.

