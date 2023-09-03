New Gift System & Removal of ChatGPT Support and many more updates!

New
Gift system, now you can give gifts to your pets!
Fix
Repair the problem of food (sandwich) animation display misalignment
Repair the problem that supermodel auto-calculation is not back to normal
Animation Updates
New dance moves and complementary start animations
Gift related animations
Removed support for ChatGPT and others
According to the Steam agreement, the use of AI-generated content is prohibited, in the future this feature will be withdrawn in the form of the Creative Workshop code plug-in, so stay tuned!
For details, see Reddit : The game I've spent 3.5 years and my savings on has been rejected and retired today
For detailed updates see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main
Changed files in this update