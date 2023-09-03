New Gift System & Removal of ChatGPT Support and many more updates!

New

Gift system, now you can give gifts to your pets!



Fix

Repair the problem of food (sandwich) animation display misalignment

Repair the problem that supermodel auto-calculation is not back to normal

New dance moves and complementary start animations

Gift related animations

Removed support for ChatGPT and others

According to the Steam agreement, the use of AI-generated content is prohibited, in the future this feature will be withdrawn in the form of the Creative Workshop code plug-in, so stay tuned!

For details, see Reddit : The game I've spent 3.5 years and my savings on has been rejected and retired today

For detailed updates see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main