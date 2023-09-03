Got distracted and reworked some spells

All spells now have 1 base Power Charge. (This is a buff to all spells, didn't wanna list it separately in each of the below. Spell balance is gonna be a bit wonky for a bit. Generally looking to make spells less instant but more powerful.)

Wind Blade now scales up in damage with Empower.

Wind Blade is now slightly smaller.

Reduced Wind Blade push effect, but added an actual knockback with hitstun to the initial hit if the blade is moving fast.

Frost Volley now has more spread.

Frost Volley now has slight innate homing.

Frost Volley now casts a bit slower.

Inferno now casts a bit slower.

Increased Shockwave damage and knockback.

Reduced Shockwave width and stun duration.

Shockwave now casts a bit slower.

Adjusted Shockwave projectile shape.

New Librarian passive: Flashcast!

The first level of Power Charge on spells is instant.

Increased Gardener health from 4 -> 5.

Whiskers is now relentless and will continue attacking a target until ordered to stop.

Whiskers will no longer accept item drop commands while in the middle of moving to another location or attacking, in order to reduce accidental item dropping.

Flashy cape now uses weapon enchantments.

Flashy Cape, Needle Cape & Deci-Catalyst now trigger on-use infusions when triggered.

Made Curse of Misfortune less prone to triggering on tiny movements.

Bravado now also requires full Block to work, but increased Bravado+ crit chance to 100%.

Big Fan wind is now visibly blocked by walls.

Adjusted Admiral room to be less skippable.

Made RBW better at spitting out objects.

Fixed RBW headslamming when out of range.

Fixed certain ranged or indirect attacks triggering twice on client players.

Fixed Pit damage plane knockback being affected by character weight/block. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Powershot infusion not working properly on Flintlock & Shotgun.

Fixed knockback scaling on guns not working right.

Spellsword now only triggers when hitting enemies.