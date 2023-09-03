 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 3 September 2023

Got distracted and reworked some spells

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • All spells now have 1 base Power Charge. (This is a buff to all spells, didn't wanna list it separately in each of the below. Spell balance is gonna be a bit wonky for a bit. Generally looking to make spells less instant but more powerful.)

  • Wind Blade now scales up in damage with Empower.

  • Wind Blade is now slightly smaller.

  • Reduced Wind Blade push effect, but added an actual knockback with hitstun to the initial hit if the blade is moving fast.

  • Frost Volley now has more spread.

  • Frost Volley now has slight innate homing.

  • Frost Volley now casts a bit slower.

  • Inferno now casts a bit slower.

  • Increased Shockwave damage and knockback.

  • Reduced Shockwave width and stun duration.

  • Shockwave now casts a bit slower.

  • Adjusted Shockwave projectile shape.

  • New Librarian passive: Flashcast!
    The first level of Power Charge on spells is instant.

  • Increased Gardener health from 4 -> 5.

  • Whiskers is now relentless and will continue attacking a target until ordered to stop.

  • Whiskers will no longer accept item drop commands while in the middle of moving to another location or attacking, in order to reduce accidental item dropping.

  • Flashy cape now uses weapon enchantments.

  • Flashy Cape, Needle Cape & Deci-Catalyst now trigger on-use infusions when triggered.

  • Made Curse of Misfortune less prone to triggering on tiny movements.

  • Bravado now also requires full Block to work, but increased Bravado+ crit chance to 100%.

  • Big Fan wind is now visibly blocked by walls.

  • Adjusted Admiral room to be less skippable.

  • Made RBW better at spitting out objects.

  • Fixed RBW headslamming when out of range.

  • Fixed certain ranged or indirect attacks triggering twice on client players.

  • Fixed Pit damage plane knockback being affected by character weight/block. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Powershot infusion not working properly on Flintlock & Shotgun.

  • Fixed knockback scaling on guns not working right.

  • Spellsword now only triggers when hitting enemies.

  • Fixed tackle & fireball doing absurd knockback to certain things.

