Dust Fleet v1.2 Patch Notes

Hello, commanders!

We've got another bug fix update for you today. This is a quick one that squashes a single specific space bug.

FIX: Instances where some players get to the end of a mission but it doesn't seem to complete. This could happen in both Campaign and Sector Assault modes.

As always, Steam should update you to this version, but to be sure you're running it, check in the bottom right of the main menu, and it should say "1.2". If not, you might need to restart Steam to get it to download the update.

