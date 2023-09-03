Update, Version 20230903



English

############Content################

[Prefix]New prefix: Sexy. (Increase seduction level)

[Item]Randomly dropped clothes/pants may now have the "sexy" prefix.

[Item]New Item: Swimsuit.

[Marinas Tourist Beach]The vendor now sells Sexy Swimsuits. (Technically, a swimsuit is a generic item that can have different prefixes. However, it's overwritten here by the vendor to only have the "sexy" prefix.)

[Marinas Hospital]After you read the note in the secret room, you can now blackmail the doctor for money. (An easy intimidate skill check.)

[Marinas Hospital]After successfully blackmailing him, he will give you $50000. However, his attitude to you will be greatly decreased. (There are other options to this part of the story to be added later.)

[Pet]New Animal/Pet: Pig.

[Marinas]You can now find some pigs near the north exit of the town.

[Butchery]Zhao Sandao can now butch pigs to give you meat.

#######Debug##################

[Crab]Fixed a bug that crabs do not have a speech bonus when convincing other crabs to join your group.

简体中文

############Content################

【词缀】新词缀：性感的。（增加诱惑技能等级）

【物品】随机掉落的服装和裤子可能带有【性感的】词缀。

【物品】新物品：泳衣

【玛丽娜斯游客海滩】此处的商人现在会贩卖性感的泳衣。（技术上，泳衣是一种通用生成物品，可以带有各种词缀，但是这个地方的商人这里有额外的代码让其只出现【性感的】词缀。）

【玛丽娜斯医院】如果你进入过秘密房间并找到了那张字条，你现在可以选择去敲诈勒索医生并获得一笔钱。（一个简单的威胁技能检测。）

【玛丽娜斯医院】成功勒索医生可以获得$50000，但是，医生对你的态度会大幅下降。（此后的更新中会加入这段故事的其它选项。）

【宠物】新宠物/动物：猪猪

【玛丽娜斯】在玛丽娜斯北部的出口附近会有一些猪猪出现。

【屠夫】赵三刀现在可以屠宰猪猪来给你肉。

#######Debug##################

【螃蟹】修复了螃蟹在说服其它螃蟹加入你的队伍时没有技能检定奖励的Bug。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/ba1bffad

https://pastelink.net/xc3q64vg