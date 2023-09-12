Major Deckbuilder overhaul - The new patch is now live! 🔥

Revolutionists! 🔥

We've been all ears since Liberte was released. Your feedback has been our guiding light, and we've made some pretty big changes based on what you told us. Here are a couple of words on changes, improvements, and bug fixes. 🔥

New Deckbuilder

One of the most notable transformations is the complete redesign of the deckbuilder. It's now more intuitive and easily readable at a glance. We hope this design will encourage you to play around with your deck a bit more! Instead of multiple UI windows, everything - building your deck, crafting cards, and unlocking new blueprints - is now all in one place. Additionally, we added suggestions on what amount of a particular type of card is best placed in a deck so that it is effective and fun to play!

New Level Selection Screen

We've added a map feature that gives you all the information you need at a glance. Starting a run is simpler now - no need to vote, just pick a quest from the map. You'll also get extra details like the quest's objective, the faction it's for, and the curses you might encounter.

That's right! We've also changed how curses work. Instead of gathering them as you progress, you'll get new ones each time you start a new level. 🔥

Besides that, Patch 1.0.3 also includes:

⚔️ A chance to encounter a powerful Mini-Boss enemy at mid-level;

☠️ Bliss Curses change with each level in a run;

🔎 Ability to preview Bliss Curses before entering a level;

🤒 The final boss fight can now be played on higher difficulties!

Some of the bugs that we fixed:

🐛 multiple instances of holes in geometry causing players to get stuck;

🐛 multiple typos in conversations;

🐛 stutters in Victor's combat animation;

🐛 other minor bug fixes.

Join our discord, and remember to leave a review here on Steam if you haven't already! It really helps a lot!

Until next time!

SuperStatic Team