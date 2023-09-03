 Skip to content

The Unknown update for 3 September 2023

Bug fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Cutscene fixed
defense countdown fixed
First boss hit box fixed
Enemy Skull archer , Snake poison , Ghoul archer , Shielder ghoul hit box fixed

