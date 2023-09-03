 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

J-Jump Arena update for 3 September 2023

Balance changes! 30% bigger pick ups, and more! Patch v 0.53!

Share · View all patches · Build 12099529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CHANGELOG:

  • Pick ups are now 30% bigger.
    This tweak makes it a lot easier to gather weapons, which I believe will make the game more enjoyable and dynamic.

  • Size of pick ups in Treasure Hunt.
    The sizes of colliders have been adjusted, based on the item's value. Coins have a collider of standard size, sapphires have it 25% smaller, and for diamonds it's minus 50%.

  • Adjusted physics of Grenades and Dynamites.
    Now both of them have more resistance when rolling on the ground, making it easier for players to put them where they want them. Grenades are more affected by this.

BUG FIXES:
  • Fixed the bug where a Landmine would sometimes be treated as underwater, even when on the surface.
  • Fixed an issue where aiming with the Molotov was too sensitive.
  • Fixed some instances of a rare bug, where a game would freeze at the end before the "winner" screen.
  • Fixed the bug, where when eliminated and observing other players, icons displaying arsenal of the followed player were not displaying proper items.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1949971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link