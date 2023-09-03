- Environment probe updates:
- probes can be exported into DDS texture files with Editor
- probes can be imported from DDS texture files with Editor
- probe resolution can be set per probe (they are no longer in cubemap array, but separate cubemaps)
- improved probe filtering
- Tonemap type can be now selected (Reinhard/ACES). Default is ACES as before
- Editor: added support for
EXT_lights_image_basedGLTF extension (imports environment map from GLTF file as sky)
Wicked Engine update for 3 September 2023
0.71.285:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update