 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Engine update for 3 September 2023

0.71.285:

Share · View all patches · Build 12099467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Environment probe updates:
  • probes can be exported into DDS texture files with Editor
  • probes can be imported from DDS texture files with Editor
  • probe resolution can be set per probe (they are no longer in cubemap array, but separate cubemaps)
  • improved probe filtering
  • Tonemap type can be now selected (Reinhard/ACES). Default is ACES as before
  • Editor: added support for EXT_lights_image_based GLTF extension (imports environment map from GLTF file as sky)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link