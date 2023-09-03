 Skip to content

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 3 September 2023

Midnight Monitor (Content Creator Update)

Midnight Monitor (Content Creator Update)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone whom has purchased Midnight Monitor! It has been incredibly fun and humbling to see you all recording and streaming the game. Reception has been almost completely positive which is all I could ask for!

The game has been updated to version 0.9.8.1:

  • Added a Privacy Mode checkbox for Content Creators as the game would previous fetch the computer's username for the Win/Lose screens
  • Altered the location of the bathroom mirror (the reflection looks much better this way)
  • Fixed a bug with a towel in the bathroom not having an assigned room, preventing it from being reportable
  • Additional minor fixes
Upcoming Updates

I have received a lot of feedback for the game over the past couple of days and will be working on the following features as a priority:

A tutorial explaining the gameplay and goal of the game
An options menu added to the level select menu
Clearer messaging surrounding the demo house (I don't plan on keeping it a demo for too long though)

Please join the Discord for game discussion and Technical support: https://discord.gg/fPXs5YfBHH

Thank you all so much for your ongoing support 👏

