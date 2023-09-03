 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 3 September 2023

Update 63: Referral system and quest adjustments !

Last edited by Wendy

Update 63 :

New features :

Sponsorship system :
  • Each player has a unique referral code to give to friends.
  • When a player enters a referral code for the first time, he or she wins several rare items.
  • When a referral logs in to the game, he gives 10 Nox to his referrer every day.
  • Players can change their referral code at any time, but only earn rewards once.
  • The number of referrals is unlimited, so motivate your friends :)
Other:
  • Add a weekly quest every Monday (harder quests with more rewards)
  • Added a new quest to discover "Wally".

Improvements :

  • The rotation buttons for changing the angle of a piece of furniture or a machine have been split into two additional buttons. A fast and a slow button to place constructions more easily and quickly.
  • All daily quests have had their rewards revised to match the quest subject.
  • Changed "Next Level:" on the XP bar to "Level:" for greater clarity for players.

Corrections:

  • Interface for seed-planting vehicle revised graphically.
  • The button for storing the automatic sprinkler or the greenhouse has been reduced and relocated so that it no longer hinders players when planting plants.
  • Transaction popup not remembering previously viewed transactions has been corrected.

