Update 63: Referral system and quest adjustments !

Update 63 :
New features :
- Each player has a unique referral code to give to friends.
- When a player enters a referral code for the first time, he or she wins several rare items.
- When a referral logs in to the game, he gives 10 Nox to his referrer every day.
- Players can change their referral code at any time, but only earn rewards once.
- The number of referrals is unlimited, so motivate your friends :)
Other:
- Add a weekly quest every Monday (harder quests with more rewards)
- Added a new quest to discover "Wally".
Improvements :
- The rotation buttons for changing the angle of a piece of furniture or a machine have been split into two additional buttons. A fast and a slow button to place constructions more easily and quickly.
- All daily quests have had their rewards revised to match the quest subject.
- Changed "Next Level:" on the XP bar to "Level:" for greater clarity for players.
Corrections:
- Interface for seed-planting vehicle revised graphically.
- The button for storing the automatic sprinkler or the greenhouse has been reduced and relocated so that it no longer hinders players when planting plants.
- Transaction popup not remembering previously viewed transactions has been corrected.
