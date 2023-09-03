UPDATE v.0.0.3

- Due to new implementations and improvements, it is possible that unreviewed errors may occur, so we ask for your full support in commenting on each failure on the Steam forum, we will respond and maintain it as quickly as possible.
*We ask for patience as the studio is made up of a single developer. Thank you, :-)
CHANGES:
- Text font has been changed.
- Various improvements to the spirit AI.
- New modeling has been implemented for the main character.
- Doors have been enabled on the "Suburban" map
- Now you can run (completely replicated)
AND MUCH MORE
NEW CONTENT:
- Added a ghost book that reports details of all available spirits.
- A new crafting menu has been added.
- New crafting items have been added.
- We have added new animations seen from all players.
- 4 new spirits have been added.
- 2 new maps have been added.
- Added zoom to the character.
AND MUCH MORE
OPTIMIZATION:
- Maps have been separated for each level, reducing the objects on the map and improving performance
THE PRICES OF EACH COUNTRY HAVE BEEN ADJUSTED ACCORDING TO ITS ECONOMY
Changed files in this update