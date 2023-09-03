Implementing feature requests

Share · View all patches · Build 12099285 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

According to some recent feature requests, I've added the following features to Andalia:

An FPS - limit setting, which is at 120 fps by default. There is also a V-Sync option included here.

A setting to disable the Team Omega mechanics for the Necropolis, allowing it to be allied with other civilisations (this is not the intended scenario, but fine for the people that prefer it this way).

Now the game speed can be increased up to 2x of the default game speed in the settings.

Possibility to select all idle workers at once by pressing the respective button (or *) and having SHIFT pressed.

Possibility to drag-select additional units by having SHIFT pressed while doing so.

Raised the amount of gold on regular gold occurences from 1200 to 1500.

Double clicking on a worker unit will now only select all worker units on the screen that are pursuing the same type of work.

Bug fixes:

Red crosses on the mini map should now disappear properly on remote clients.

The ramp of the Dragon gate should now always allow the bone dragon to get down from it.

I hope these additions will improve your gaming experience. Further gameplay improvements are already planned on for future patches.