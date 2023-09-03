 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 3 September 2023

Patch v1.0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Wizardry: Subsequent cast times are reduced by 50%
  • Disassembling an item in the Forge can now grant Mythril of higher rarity
    -- The higher the item rarity, the better the chance to obtain higher Mythril
    -- Mythril drops are now displayed during hammer animation
  • 'Bucket' can no longer be used in the Forge

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs when placing items in the Forge
  • Fixed some issues with diminishing returns on Freeze and Frozen Tomb
  • Fixed some issues with the Reaper's attack animation

