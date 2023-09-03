Patch v1.0.11

Changes
- Wizardry: Subsequent cast times are reduced by 50%
- Disassembling an item in the Forge can now grant Mythril of higher rarity
-- The higher the item rarity, the better the chance to obtain higher Mythril
-- Mythril drops are now displayed during hammer animation
- 'Bucket' can no longer be used in the Forge
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some bugs when placing items in the Forge
- Fixed some issues with diminishing returns on Freeze and Frozen Tomb
- Fixed some issues with the Reaper's attack animation
Changed files in this update