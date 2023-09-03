Update 2.2 - Online Multiplayer

- Added online co-op.
- Fixed bugs.
- Small balance changes.
- Other minor changes.
How to play in cooperative mode:
- The first player starts (or continues an already existing) game. Finds the Fireplace, selects "Create Server" from the Fireplace menu.
- Other players join through the "Multiplayer" menu in the main menu. Available servers will be written in the list. To play together, all players must have the same version of the game installed.
- When all players have joined, the player who created the server closes access to the server and starts the game.
- All game progress is saved only by the player who created the server. In order to continue playing in co-op with saved progress, the server must be created by the player who previously created it.
Changed files in this update