v1.0.2 - Bugfixes and Small Changes

Hi! Wanted to thank you all again. I'm super glad you are enjoying the game. One issue that lot of players had is finding the rocket later in the game, so I made some changes in the map, hope this change (along with others) help to make the gameplay more smooth!
Changes:
- Changed the map to better represent the position of the rocket.
- Adjusted some of the Dragon Raceway colliders.
- Zoomed out a camera on Clay Canyon.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a spot on Polystyrene Peak where it was possible to get stuck.
- Fixed some object and player shadows.
Changed files in this update