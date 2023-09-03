 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 3 September 2023

9-3 Optimization and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12099063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXED: Wrong configuration of advanced shield crafting materials
Optimization: Gunpowder increases production limit
Beautification: add snow to the city walls
Optimization: When making rare weapons (and higher levels), when high-level weapons are needed as materials, the number of high-level weapons is counted, excluding the number in the military camp
BUG Fix: The unfinished city wall, after canceling the construction, will lead to the wrong calculation of the walkable area on the ground
Optimization: When loading a file, automatically correct the problem of "unable to walk and build in the open space" caused by abnormal demolition of buildings
BUG Fix: Residents born to nobles are also nobles, and minor nobles have been reporting that they cannot find a bed. is it a bug

