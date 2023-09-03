Custom Maps Are Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12098965 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 10:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Custom Maps

To play Custom Maps, either select Popular Custom Maps from the new Map Pool setting when creating a match:

Or edit the map pool by clicking the Edit button in the top left of the voting menu,

There are already a bunch of cool Custom Maps up on the workshop!

If you're interested in creating your own Custom Maps, check out this tutorial:

Time Trial Leaderboards



After finishing a time trial, you can now see your global rank next to the start! Compete against other players to try to get higher and higher ranks!

Changes

Added a new room setting (Infinite Ammo) that is enabled by default.

Spectating now has a 5 second cooldown.

Players will now have a skull icon on the scoreboard when they are dead or respawning.

The death camera will no longer switch to an overhead view if your killer dies.

You will now only get a kill for someone killing themself if they die in the next 5 seconds after you damage them, as opposed to indefinitely

Entering spectator mode when someone has damaged you recently now counts as a death, but will not kill you unless someone has damaged you in the last 5 seconds.

Reduced the orange tint color grading.

Muted players can no longer name rooms.

Right clicking a map no longer votes for it. Instead, it will give you a dropdown menu when browsing custom maps.

Reduced the max match name length from 500 to 30 characters.

The language button is now a flag.

Once a bullet does 0 damage it won't penetrate more walls anymore.

UI tweaks such as increasing the drag threshold and maps require you to release the mouse button to vote.

Time trial replays will now have camera rotation. Any replay recorded before this update will not have it though.

Bugfixes