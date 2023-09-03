 Skip to content

弹珠竞技场 update for 3 September 2023

Update tutorial

Build 12098936

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update the tutorial: difficulty 0 and tutorial binding, the beginning will definitely get an afterimage marbles and sacred marbles, delete the tutorial marbles, add video demonstrations and more text introductions to the tutorial.
Other updates: The rarity of the Power Engraving has been changed from blue to white, which can provide more cheap deletions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2473341
  • Loading history…
