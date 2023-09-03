Influence Blocking, Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12098891 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 10:32:04 UTC by Wendy

INFLUENCE

All Influences (except for Valkyrion) now block 2 mod types from rolling.

Zabaoth - Cooldown Reduction, Magic Resistance

Alcaeus - Max Health, Physical Resistance

Verndari - Max Health, Corruption Resistance

Orias - Max Health, Attack Speed

Ehtiras - Max Health, All Resistance

Kirkira - Max Health, Physical Resistance

Astaroth - Cooldown Reduction, Attack Speed

Cerridwen - Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage

Sendatu - Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage

Dev note: This is an experimental change. Valkyrion was not included because every single stat is too useful for them to block.

SKILLS

Blink Arrow

Max height: 300 -> 250

Massively increased reliability of this skill. No more arrows that disappear and do nothing.

IMPROVED

Minidungeons now only spawn in Invasions

Added "Weather" volume slider

Weather default volume reduced to 75%

The Act 4 boss has summoned a new protective wall to protect against creative invaders.

FIXED