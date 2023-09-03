Influence Blocking, Fixes

INFLUENCE
All Influences (except for Valkyrion) now block 2 mod types from rolling.
- Zabaoth - Cooldown Reduction, Magic Resistance
- Alcaeus - Max Health, Physical Resistance
- Verndari - Max Health, Corruption Resistance
- Orias - Max Health, Attack Speed
- Ehtiras - Max Health, All Resistance
- Kirkira - Max Health, Physical Resistance
- Astaroth - Cooldown Reduction, Attack Speed
- Cerridwen - Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage
- Sendatu - Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage
Dev note: This is an experimental change. Valkyrion was not included because every single stat is too useful for them to block.
SKILLS
Blink Arrow
Max height: 300 -> 250
Massively increased reliability of this skill. No more arrows that disappear and do nothing.
IMPROVED
- Minidungeons now only spawn in Invasions
- Added "Weather" volume slider
- Weather default volume reduced to 75%
- The Act 4 boss has summoned a new protective wall to protect against creative invaders.
FIXED
- Fixed Master volume not working as intended
- Fixed arrows not activating some effects when not hitting an enemy
- Fixed Forgeborne Pact minions not fitting through doorways
- Fixed AI pathing errors on Fort Ironhold
- Potential fix for minidungeon portals spitting players out far, far away
- Potential fix for minidungeon fog walls not deactivating on boss kill for clients
Changed files in this update