Rune Knights update for 3 September 2023

Influence Blocking, Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12098891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

INFLUENCE

All Influences (except for Valkyrion) now block 2 mod types from rolling.

  • Zabaoth - Cooldown Reduction, Magic Resistance
  • Alcaeus - Max Health, Physical Resistance
  • Verndari - Max Health, Corruption Resistance
  • Orias - Max Health, Attack Speed
  • Ehtiras - Max Health, All Resistance
  • Kirkira - Max Health, Physical Resistance
  • Astaroth - Cooldown Reduction, Attack Speed
  • Cerridwen - Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage
  • Sendatu - Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage

Dev note: This is an experimental change. Valkyrion was not included because every single stat is too useful for them to block.

SKILLS

Blink Arrow
Max height: 300 -> 250
Massively increased reliability of this skill. No more arrows that disappear and do nothing.

IMPROVED

  • Minidungeons now only spawn in Invasions
  • Added "Weather" volume slider
  • Weather default volume reduced to 75%
  • The Act 4 boss has summoned a new protective wall to protect against creative invaders.

FIXED

  • Fixed Master volume not working as intended
  • Fixed arrows not activating some effects when not hitting an enemy
  • Fixed Forgeborne Pact minions not fitting through doorways
  • Fixed AI pathing errors on Fort Ironhold
  • Potential fix for minidungeon portals spitting players out far, far away
  • Potential fix for minidungeon fog walls not deactivating on boss kill for clients

