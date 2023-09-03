Hard Bones Update

Hello, patrons
Some changes have been happening around the castle!
Added Difficulty Options
From now on, visitors can choose what kind of experience they want to have on site.
This update includes five difficulty options for the main campaigns:
- Easy: for non-gaming folk
- Medium: for casual playthrough
- Hard: for the actual challenge
- Hard O.H.K.O. ("One-Hit Knock-Out"): for the best of the best (or masochists)
- Custom: for when none of the above fits your needs
Additionally, added handy descriptions for above in-game.
Custom Difficulty
It is now possible to additionally customize difficulty settings campaign-wide. These settings are saved to a file, so you can come back to your favorites the next day.
Note for speedrunners: the "Custom Campaign Seed" option has been moved here.
Achievements finally arrived
Some extra challenges and memes are hidden there
Other changes
- Optimized generation a bit for Arcade and Custom modes
- Fixed side path's length generation
- Ensured that the ammunition is spawned first, when generating rooms
- Accuracy stats now take crossbow bolts into account
- Reworded some hints on the Hint Board
- Increased number of enemies processed per frame
- Fixed a crash when de-spawning a powerup when it's animation still plays
