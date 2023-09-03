 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Creature of Chaos update for 3 September 2023

Hard Bones Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12098857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, patrons

Some changes have been happening around the castle!

Added Difficulty Options

From now on, visitors can choose what kind of experience they want to have on site.
This update includes five difficulty options for the main campaigns:

  • Easy: for non-gaming folk
  • Medium: for casual playthrough
  • Hard: for the actual challenge
  • Hard O.H.K.O. ("One-Hit Knock-Out"): for the best of the best (or masochists)
  • Custom: for when none of the above fits your needs

Additionally, added handy descriptions for above in-game.

Custom Difficulty

It is now possible to additionally customize difficulty settings campaign-wide. These settings are saved to a file, so you can come back to your favorites the next day.
Note for speedrunners: the "Custom Campaign Seed" option has been moved here.

Achievements finally arrived

Some extra challenges and memes are hidden there

Other changes

  • Optimized generation a bit for Arcade and Custom modes
  • Fixed side path's length generation
  • Ensured that the ammunition is spawned first, when generating rooms
  • Accuracy stats now take crossbow bolts into account
  • Reworded some hints on the Hint Board
  • Increased number of enemies processed per frame
  • Fixed a crash when de-spawning a powerup when it's animation still plays

See you in the castle!

Changed files in this update

Windows-64 Depot 1912461
  • Loading history…
Linux-64 Depot 1912462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link