Hard Bones Update

Hello, patrons

Some changes have been happening around the castle!

Added Difficulty Options

From now on, visitors can choose what kind of experience they want to have on site.

This update includes five difficulty options for the main campaigns:

Easy: for non-gaming folk

Medium: for casual playthrough

Hard: for the actual challenge

Hard O.H.K.O. ("One-Hit Knock-Out"): for the best of the best (or masochists)

Custom: for when none of the above fits your needs

Additionally, added handy descriptions for above in-game.

Custom Difficulty

It is now possible to additionally customize difficulty settings campaign-wide. These settings are saved to a file, so you can come back to your favorites the next day.

Note for speedrunners: the "Custom Campaign Seed" option has been moved here.

Achievements finally arrived

Some extra challenges and memes are hidden there

Other changes

Optimized generation a bit for Arcade and Custom modes

Fixed side path's length generation

Ensured that the ammunition is spawned first, when generating rooms

Accuracy stats now take crossbow bolts into account

Reworded some hints on the Hint Board

Increased number of enemies processed per frame

Fixed a crash when de-spawning a powerup when it's animation still plays

See you in the castle!