Fall Of The Son Release

Fall Of The Son
Fall Of The Son is a roguelike deckbuilder. Assemble powerful strategies to battle through hordes of enemies - with 3 playable characters and over 200 unique cards at your disposal. Do you have the grit and determination to make it to the end and face off against The Son?
Classes
- Warrior
- Rogue
- Wizard
Roguelike
Features a random map and enemy selection during each run. This will consist of battles, rest points and random events. Your progress is lost upon death.
Deckbuilder
Select a new card to add to your deck at the end of each combat. Gain access to additional cards and strategies during random events.
Additional modifiers
- Survival - for a truly hardcore experience
- Random/upgraded deck - for a more casual/chaotic experience
Wiki
You can view the full card pool on the wiki page.
