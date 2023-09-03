 Skip to content

Fall Of The Son update for 3 September 2023

Fall Of The Son Release

Fall Of The Son

Fall Of The Son is a roguelike deckbuilder. Assemble powerful strategies to battle through hordes of enemies - with 3 playable characters and over 200 unique cards at your disposal. Do you have the grit and determination to make it to the end and face off against The Son?

Classes
  • Warrior
  • Rogue
  • Wizard
Roguelike

Features a random map and enemy selection during each run. This will consist of battles, rest points and random events. Your progress is lost upon death.

Deckbuilder

Select a new card to add to your deck at the end of each combat. Gain access to additional cards and strategies during random events.

Additional modifiers
  • Survival - for a truly hardcore experience
  • Random/upgraded deck - for a more casual/chaotic experience
Wiki

You can view the full card pool on the wiki page.

