Fall Of The Son Release

Fall Of The Son

Fall Of The Son is a roguelike deckbuilder. Assemble powerful strategies to battle through hordes of enemies - with 3 playable characters and over 200 unique cards at your disposal. Do you have the grit and determination to make it to the end and face off against The Son?

Classes

Warrior

Rogue

Wizard

Roguelike

Features a random map and enemy selection during each run. This will consist of battles, rest points and random events. Your progress is lost upon death.

Deckbuilder

Select a new card to add to your deck at the end of each combat. Gain access to additional cards and strategies during random events.

Additional modifiers

Survival - for a truly hardcore experience

Random/upgraded deck - for a more casual/chaotic experience

Wiki

You can view the full card pool on the wiki page.