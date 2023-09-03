 Skip to content

After Dark update for 3 September 2023

After Dark 0.7

After Dark 0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12098730

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New stuff:

  • Training Facility map changes
  • Level editor changes

Next up:
The next update will focus purely on difficulty balances.

Note:
The game version in the corner of the main menu may not reflect the current version.

