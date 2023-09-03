 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 3 September 2023

Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Occasional crashes (due to error during garbage collection)
  • Displayed material options sometimes had the wrong tint applied
  • If a sub-category in the furniture catalog was previously selected, selecting a new category in the catalog would still show the previous subcategory
  • Dynamic furniture were not being loaded in the previous build
Furniture
  • Updated the default rotation for Windowframe, so that it will rotate and snap correctly when dragged onto a wall. This will affect previously saved designs with Windowframes.

