BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Bug Fixes
- Occasional crashes (due to error during garbage collection)
- Displayed material options sometimes had the wrong tint applied
- If a sub-category in the furniture catalog was previously selected, selecting a new category in the catalog would still show the previous subcategory
- Dynamic furniture were not being loaded in the previous build
Furniture
- Updated the default rotation for Windowframe, so that it will rotate and snap correctly when dragged onto a wall. This will affect previously saved designs with Windowframes.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update