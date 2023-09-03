UPDATE 0.12.0.0 NEW SHIP - IMPROVMENTS - MODDING CHANGES

This Update highlights are visual improvements , stopping changes of the ships , new ship and severe modding changes
Update 0.12.0.0
New Ship : Ferry Humika
Modding : new Parameters for 3 types of glass
Modding : Custom Horns
Modding : Move Parts Around with mouse and Save(Saves a ton of time)
Fixed An issue with Azipod Profile , waves working again
General Improvements
Exhaust adjustments to some ships
Bug Fixes
IMPORTANT !!!
If you have custom ships, clean your files except the NameConfig and see more changes to the docs below
Updated Docs Modding:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Dze2e80vG6zo3exDXXl__dM6PE9o2VVVSM283lj1rNg/edit?usp=sharing
Changed files in this update