Ship Simulator Realistic update for 3 September 2023

UPDATE 0.12.0.0 NEW SHIP - IMPROVMENTS - MODDING CHANGES

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Update highlights are visual improvements , stopping changes of the ships , new ship and severe modding changes

Update 0.12.0.0

New Ship : Ferry Humika
Modding : new Parameters for 3 types of glass
Modding : Custom Horns
Modding : Move Parts Around with mouse and Save(Saves a ton of time)
Fixed An issue with Azipod Profile , waves working again
General Improvements
Exhaust adjustments to some ships
Bug Fixes

IMPORTANT !!!

If you have custom ships, clean your files except the NameConfig and see more changes to the docs below

Updated Docs Modding:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Dze2e80vG6zo3exDXXl__dM6PE9o2VVVSM283lj1rNg/edit?usp=sharing

Modding Moving parts

Changed files in this update

Ship Simulator Realistic Depot 1544892
