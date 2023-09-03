UPDATE 0.12.0.0 NEW SHIP - IMPROVMENTS - MODDING CHANGES

This Update highlights are visual improvements , stopping changes of the ships , new ship and severe modding changes

Update 0.12.0.0

New Ship : Ferry Humika

Modding : new Parameters for 3 types of glass

Modding : Custom Horns

Modding : Move Parts Around with mouse and Save(Saves a ton of time)

Fixed An issue with Azipod Profile , waves working again

General Improvements

Exhaust adjustments to some ships

Bug Fixes

IMPORTANT !!!

If you have custom ships, clean your files except the NameConfig and see more changes to the docs below

Updated Docs Modding:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Dze2e80vG6zo3exDXXl__dM6PE9o2VVVSM283lj1rNg/edit?usp=sharing

Modding Moving parts