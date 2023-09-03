Version 5.1.0, Loyalty & Royalty

Dev Notes
- It’s here! Version 5.1 completes the main storyline for the first Chapter of our final Act.
- In the process of doing so, we’ve cleanly sailed above one million words of dialogue and narration - that’s two Lord Of The Rings trilogies, plus change. Congratulations to my fellow writers, editors, and codesetters!
- The astute amongst you will note that a handful of our faction leaders and minor characters don’t have Act V content yet. These are in progress, and will be added before Chapter Two commences. Maybe keep a save behind?
- With all this done, I am going on an extremely-needed holiday. Work on patch builds and our next update will continue in my absence, but let’s call September a quiet month.
Act V Features
- Plot: the main storyline has been progressed to the conclusion of Chapter One.
- Court: Choosing a flag for your kingdom (collab with Mattrex).
- Court: Handling public perceptions of the apocalypse (collab with Mattrex).
- Court: Deciding on your kingdom’s official religion (many variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Court: Choosing your betrothed (many variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Scene: Malice celebrates a very important occasion (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Malagar has an opportunity to attempt transanguination (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Retiring to bed with your choice of betrothed (four variants; collab with DoItToJulia, Garoompahfah, and Mattrex).
- Art: The Omen’s reveal (Undoodle).
- Art: Maelys’s post-restoration scenes (eight images, Lubbio).
- Art: Character art for Darja, post-transanguination (two variants,Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Emote portraits for Darja, post-transanguination (twenty-two images, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Emote portraits for the Omen (eight images, Irrelevant Art).
- Uncloaked variants are now available.
- Art: Emote portraits for the Omen’s mother (three images, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Flags for the Realm (two images, Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Animated idles for Darja, post-transanguination (two variants, thirty clips, Amon Ra).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in the court briefings (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in the lowlands dispute (GreyScale).
- Voice: Issa’s introductory lines when returning to visit him (Maya Fae).
- Voice: The first half of Rhyll’s catchup (GreyScale).
- Gallery: Maelys’s Restoration and Meat-Cute scenes have been added to the Gallery (Tosk).
- Achievements: The ‘Identity Thief’ achievement has been added (Tosk).
Act I-IV Features
- Fate: Alternate routes to gift Sabetha and Inej to the kobolds (two variants, collab with Garoompahfah and DoItToJulia).
- Fate: A followup to Sabetha and Inej’s kobold fate (collab with Garoompahfah and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: An opportunity to enjoy a bath-beer with Cooch (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Garoompahfah and DoItToJulia).
- Art: Maelys’s scene with Darja has been retouched, and a pregnant-Darja variation has been added (twelve images, Lubbio).
- Art: The first stage of Marie-Anne’s experiment with Malagar (three images, Lubbio).
- Art: External climax variants for Valzira’s nuggie scenes (two images, Lubbio).
- Art: Enhanced ‘before’ images for Valzira’s nuggie scenes (two images, Lubbio).
- Art: Darja’s existing sprites have been retouched to improve alignment and small details (one hundred and ten images, Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Animated idles for various mercenaries (twelve clips, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Remastered idle animations for Malice, in all her incarnations (twenty-six clips, Amon Ra).
- Voice: Chanwe’s final theology lesson, all variants (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Chanwe’s kobold fate (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Chanwe’s wolfman fate (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Enid’s happier lines in Brood Mother (Demi Goggles).
- Voice: Enid’s unhappier action lines in Brood Mother (Demi Goggles).
- Voice: Mother’s lair dialogue (Midnight Iris & Demi Goggles).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in Heloise’s mercenary fate (GreyScale).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in Marie-Anne’s mercenary fate (GreyScale).
- Gallery: Heloise’s kobold fate has been added to the Gallery (Tosk).
Tweaks
- Darja will only express concern about the logistics of bellyful boinking once per playthrough.
- Forcibly undressing Enid has a better sound effect, and smoother transition.
- Malagar will not be available in Act V if Darja has been permanently glomped by your daughter.
- Malagar’s Act V ambience loops more smoothly.
Fixes
- Doing a number on Issa’s drapes during return visits in Act V will no longer cause narrative irregularities.
- Mother’s dream will no longer hide the day counter afterwards.
- Voice acting has been harmonised with text in many places.
- And the many, many, many issues found during playtesting. Thank you to our ‘tester monkeys, and especially to Stuke and Garoompahfah!
