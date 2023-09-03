Patch V1.1.0 Fixes

GENERAL:

-Fixed the Level completion teleports in Holiday Challenge to send you to the replay room, rather than the Bonus Rounds Hub world.

-The explosion sound effect in the Crane Minigame will now play correctly.

-Dying in Vision Stage 5 will reset Key Progress.

-The Crane Minigame now has more accurate checks when exiting the minigame.

-Collision Errors in Holiday Challenge Area 3 have been corrected.

-Fixed an issue with a death loop event in Volcanic Passage when exiting and re-entering the level.

-Updated the Credits in the Main Menu, Ending Cutscene and readme.txt file.

CLASSIC MODE:

-Unlockable Classic Mode characters that are tied to the Challenges will now unlock correctly.

-Fixed the screen not fading in correctly when using the train in Acrylic Glacier & Toxic Canyon.

-Minor Classic Mode related level adjustments in the Grand Casino and Acrylic Mountain areas.

-Switching between characters in Classic Mode will now reset the player opacity correctly if they used the Invisibility Power up.

-Using Puffy Teleport pads in Classic Mode will no longer change you back to Stoney regardless if he's unlocked or not.

-The Key collect Animation for Stoney will no longer play if you collect the Sheriff's Key as another character.

-Fixed one of the Character Capsules in Classic Mode not having appropriate switch conditions.

-Fixed an Error with Velox starting with Health Points in Classic Mode.

-The Snowboard area in Acrylic Mountain is now properly accessible in Classic Mode.