Stoney's Adventure update for 3 September 2023

V1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12098553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.1.0 Fixes

GENERAL:
-Fixed the Level completion teleports in Holiday Challenge to send you to the replay room, rather than the Bonus Rounds Hub world.
-The explosion sound effect in the Crane Minigame will now play correctly.
-Dying in Vision Stage 5 will reset Key Progress.
-The Crane Minigame now has more accurate checks when exiting the minigame.
-Collision Errors in Holiday Challenge Area 3 have been corrected.
-Fixed an issue with a death loop event in Volcanic Passage when exiting and re-entering the level.
-Updated the Credits in the Main Menu, Ending Cutscene and readme.txt file.

CLASSIC MODE:
-Unlockable Classic Mode characters that are tied to the Challenges will now unlock correctly.
-Fixed the screen not fading in correctly when using the train in Acrylic Glacier & Toxic Canyon.
-Minor Classic Mode related level adjustments in the Grand Casino and Acrylic Mountain areas.
-Switching between characters in Classic Mode will now reset the player opacity correctly if they used the Invisibility Power up.
-Using Puffy Teleport pads in Classic Mode will no longer change you back to Stoney regardless if he's unlocked or not.
-The Key collect Animation for Stoney will no longer play if you collect the Sheriff's Key as another character.
-Fixed one of the Character Capsules in Classic Mode not having appropriate switch conditions.
-Fixed an Error with Velox starting with Health Points in Classic Mode.
-The Snowboard area in Acrylic Mountain is now properly accessible in Classic Mode.

