Table Ball Playtest update for 3 September 2023

Update Notes for September 3rd

Remade the entire Achievement System

  • Achievements are now disabled on levels where cheats are used
  • Added a few different achievements

Updated cheats handler

  • Added a few new cheats
  • The achievement.free.unlock cheat now works on all scenes where cheats are enabled
  • Cheats now disable Steam stats and the money system
    -- However the achievements, steam stats and the money system are reenabled on scenes where they can be used.

Continuous Mode

  • Allows you to "save" the game
    -- Currently only saves the score, in the future the game will save the current position of each ingame item, settings and various other stuff.

Important
We're aware of a bug in the current powerup system where some powerups just do not spawn.

  • We're working on a complete rewrite to the powerup system due for the 2.2.0.0 update
  • We'll be pushing back the 2.2.0.0 update specifically to finish the rewrite and to fix the bug
  • We were meant to have this finished over the weekend, but unfortunately that wasn't enough time.

