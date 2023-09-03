Update Notes for September 3rd

Remade the entire Achievement System
- Achievements are now disabled on levels where cheats are used
- Added a few different achievements
Updated cheats handler
- Added a few new cheats
- The achievement.free.unlock cheat now works on all scenes where cheats are enabled
- Cheats now disable Steam stats and the money system
-- However the achievements, steam stats and the money system are reenabled on scenes where they can be used.
Continuous Mode
- Allows you to "save" the game
-- Currently only saves the score, in the future the game will save the current position of each ingame item, settings and various other stuff.
Important
We're aware of a bug in the current powerup system where some powerups just do not spawn.
- We're working on a complete rewrite to the powerup system due for the 2.2.0.0 update
- We'll be pushing back the 2.2.0.0 update specifically to finish the rewrite and to fix the bug
- We were meant to have this finished over the weekend, but unfortunately that wasn't enough time.
