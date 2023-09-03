Full Gear v2.1: "Refinery"

Hello, adventurers!

Apologies for the long delay for any updates. I've gotten myself off social media and had some things running.

2.1 is here, bringing Liz the near completion: proper boss items, some inventory sprites, some fixes, and Toolboxes! More customization is always a better thing, if you ask me. I'll go over all these things one by one; there's not a huge amount of stuff or anything, but there's a little more initiative to play as Liz.

Toolboxes

Devi got his collection of six gadgets, but Liz can now also customize her start. Maybe you want to Freeze everything nearby. Or get much better movement options? Whatever you're trying to do, selecting a Toolbox might help you. Might also not: they still decrease your Max Health from 50 to 40, as an incentive to also try to do without.

All Toolboxes are always unlocked right now. Goals for them will appear later, but I'm trusting you with their power.

Liz' Boss Items

She only had 6 Conjurers before, but of course that had to chance. Liz now has 36 Boss Items and a grid to fill in, if you really must go the distance. Some of them are really unique... some of them are very much not.

Inventory Sprites & The Future

It's that time a year again! Brewkits and Charms are visible in the inventory. The rest will follow eventually, probably, hopefully. Stay tuned.

Goals and item sets, Hats, and blade animations will come in the future. And after that... who knows? Maybe a new area. There's room for more.

There's always room for more.

Changelog

v2.1: Refinery

Save File Version is now 5. Older runs will be deleted automatically.

Added: 30 Boss Items, completing the second boss grid! A lot of interesting stuff from those bosses...

Added: Toolboxes for Liz! Themed around traps, movement, Frozen, Energy, Fated, and Curse.

Added: Charm inventory sprites! That's right, we're doing this again.

Added: Brewkit inventory sprites! The others will follow later, though.

Added: SFX for Powerfield creation, item pickup, and nugget breaking

Added: you can now press Backspace for an inventory screenshot. It's an easter egg.

Added: you can now trample grass. Does nothing, just a cute visual effect.

Added: visual effect for triggering Biting Embrace

Buffed: Guns now always Crit Fated enemies

Nerfed: because they always appear first, all Boss Conjurers now have 10 Attack.

Nerfed: Seekers of Earth accuracy 20 -> 16

Fixed: Liz' Guns/Drones would always Crit inactive enemies

Fixed: Rings of Ether having the wrong name

Fixed: Thermal Quadron would always add Fire, instead of only after beating 2 areas

Fixed: Windowed Mode setting wouldn't always appear

Fixed: Colorful Hat and "Crowned" would still work with Liz