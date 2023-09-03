 Skip to content

Room In Dream update for 3 September 2023

2023-09-03 0.21.12b update instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 12098390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue where other items cannot be placed on some furniture
  2. Fixed the issue where some preview images were incorrect
  3. Adjust the size of some items
  4. Fixed the problem that the environment color cannot be changed in scene No. 2
  5. Synchronously update the Demo version and re-add the modular sofa
  6. Some function improvements and performance adjustments

