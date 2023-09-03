- Fixed the issue where other items cannot be placed on some furniture
- Fixed the issue where some preview images were incorrect
- Adjust the size of some items
- Fixed the problem that the environment color cannot be changed in scene No. 2
- Synchronously update the Demo version and re-add the modular sofa
- Some function improvements and performance adjustments
Room In Dream update for 3 September 2023
2023-09-03 0.21.12b update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
