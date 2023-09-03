I discovered a bug with the tutorial in the first realm, it should be fixed now. I also adjusted some collision on the ghosts to try and reduce clipping.
Everlife update for 3 September 2023
Patch notes: Version 1.2.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
