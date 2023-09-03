 Skip to content

Everlife update for 3 September 2023

Patch notes: Version 1.2.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12098310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I discovered a bug with the tutorial in the first realm, it should be fixed now. I also adjusted some collision on the ghosts to try and reduce clipping.

