RNC_3_STEAM_UPDATE_6

Roots Need Control 3.0 update for 3 September 2023

Updated Roots Need Control 3.0.

  1. Added a crosshair skin replacement system. Now change your crosshair resources at your disposal!

In addition, we are going to add skin resources. Please be looking forward for it!

