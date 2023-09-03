Version 3.0.1.7 Update Notice

Fixed the following issues:
1, BUG that caused the system to get stuck on Tomb Raider quests
2、BUG that the Steam achievement system did not display immediately
BUG that the guardian spirit "Ice Maiden" becomes other guardian spirits after entering the game after level 10.
4、Map optimization
5、BUG of delayed props picking up
6、Fix the display problem of "a path" event.
