Update Notes for Sep 23

Our first update for the game is out!
It features the fixes & changes below.
General Changes
- Small style changes to the skybox materials.
Fixes & Changes to Level 2-1
- Fixed moving platform in left wing area (moving & rotating platforms) going out of sync with other platforms after a long while. By doing so, a new bug was discovered and immediately squashed!
- Fixed jittering while on the small platform attached to the big wooden wheel in level 2-1.
Additions, Fixes & Changes to Level 2-2
- Changed the ground blocks at the start area to bush blocks so it’ll absorb the impact of the ball thus making it easier to land on it.
- Puzzle hints got redesigned and now, hopefully, is much less vague.
- Added some more pickups.
- Fixed pickups position too high above the wooden planks.
- First respawn point has been relocated to the beginning of the floating planks array.
- Added a new respawn point just before the golden key puzzle.
- The long and boring rails to the end area got replaced with a new interesting area with more obstacles and another door to unlock.
Please Notice
Please report any bugs you encounter while playing!
Feel free to open a discussion over here or hit me up on my Discord Server.
