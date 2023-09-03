Update Notes for Sep 23

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41476484/b3da4a03b9bff9d9d02f5d9b8a907ce750e18953.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41476484/db709988327afc83dc5c6b0979dee5fc708b0c97.png)[/url]

Our first update for the game is out!

It features the fixes & changes below.

General Changes

Small style changes to the skybox materials.

Fixes & Changes to Level 2-1

Fixed moving platform in left wing area (moving & rotating platforms) going out of sync with other platforms after a long while. By doing so, a new bug was discovered and immediately squashed!

Fixed jittering while on the small platform attached to the big wooden wheel in level 2-1.

Additions, Fixes & Changes to Level 2-2

Changed the ground blocks at the start area to bush blocks so it’ll absorb the impact of the ball thus making it easier to land on it.

Puzzle hints got redesigned and now, hopefully, is much less vague.

Added some more pickups.

Fixed pickups position too high above the wooden planks.

First respawn point has been relocated to the beginning of the floating planks array.

Added a new respawn point just before the golden key puzzle.

The long and boring rails to the end area got replaced with a new interesting area with more obstacles and another door to unlock.

Please Notice

Please report any bugs you encounter while playing!

Feel free to open a discussion over here or hit me up on my Discord Server.