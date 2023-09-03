 Skip to content

Being Ball update for 3 September 2023

Update Notes for Sep 23

Our first update for the game is out!
It features the fixes & changes below.

General Changes

  • Small style changes to the skybox materials.

Fixes & Changes to Level 2-1

  • Fixed moving platform in left wing area (moving & rotating platforms) going out of sync with other platforms after a long while. By doing so, a new bug was discovered and immediately squashed!
  • Fixed jittering while on the small platform attached to the big wooden wheel in level 2-1.

Additions, Fixes & Changes to Level 2-2

  • Changed the ground blocks at the start area to bush blocks so it’ll absorb the impact of the ball thus making it easier to land on it.
  • Puzzle hints got redesigned and now, hopefully, is much less vague.
  • Added some more pickups.
  • Fixed pickups position too high above the wooden planks.
  • First respawn point has been relocated to the beginning of the floating planks array.
  • Added a new respawn point just before the golden key puzzle.
  • The long and boring rails to the end area got replaced with a new interesting area with more obstacles and another door to unlock.
Please Notice

Please report any bugs you encounter while playing!
Feel free to open a discussion over here or hit me up on my Discord Server.

