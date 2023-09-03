Dream Catcher v1.4.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today, September 3rd 2023, The way the legacy branch works has changed.

First of all, the legacy branch is now the default branch. instead, the new map was moved to the experimental branch which is now public for anyone to try. Savefiles should be compatible back and forth but you should still backup your savefiles before trying the experimental branch. To achieve this, both the legacy and experimental builds of the game were updated.

IMPROVEMENTS (Legacy):

Added two new monsters that are only catchable in the experimental branch.

Added default values for unknown monsters so that future updates do not corrupt your savefile.

IMPROVEMENTS (Experimental):

Added two new monsters.

Added default values for unknown monsters for future proofing.

Added a boss to Rocky Road.

Multiple different monsters will spawn in the same areas with different rarities.

Some monsters will only spawn after a boss was defeated to not crowd boss areas.

Removed prompts in the item menu that made it seem like you could move your team and open their summary when you couldn't.

CONTROLS : Right-click now properly captures the mouse.

GRAPHICS : Added a breathing animation on the player character.

GRAPHICS : All entities should look better regardless of camera angle.

GRAPHICS : All entities were too dark 75% of the time so I changed the lighting system.

BUG FIX (Experimental): Fixed a bug where going in a straight line would cause the character and/or follower to look side to side sometimes.

Fixed a bug that would cause you to get softlocked when opening your team or item tab while your team was too full (Caused by the team limit being reduced between versions).

Thank you for your patience as I continue to work on Rocky Road.