MAD WAY update for 3 September 2023

MADWAY UPDATE 2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12098075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mad Way 2.3

SandWay map

Correction:

  • Issue with super-jumps on pink trampolines and fans has been fixed,
  • Correction of the placement of some props,
  • Music no longer overlaps,
  • Adjustment of turbine blade,
  • Fixed several issues preventing the creation or joining of a session under certain conditions,
  • Fixed an issue preventing unlocking the training mode.

Addition:

  • Some sound effects,
  • A new medium-difficulty shortcut,
  • A power indicator on the fans,
  • New music track,
  • Decorative birds.

Modification:

Modified the clock tower section.

