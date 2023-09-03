MADWAY UPDATE 2.3

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/3e3437b0aa0fbe516c1d970430a272da482b514e.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/1b2459b5087684a74629c50a63781801c88f9f64.png)[/url]
Mad Way 2.3
SandWay map
Correction:
- Issue with super-jumps on pink trampolines and fans has been fixed,
- Correction of the placement of some props,
- Music no longer overlaps,
- Adjustment of turbine blade,
- Fixed several issues preventing the creation or joining of a session under certain conditions,
- Fixed an issue preventing unlocking the training mode.
Addition:
- Some sound effects,
- A new medium-difficulty shortcut,
- A power indicator on the fans,
- New music track,
- Decorative birds.
Modification:
Modified the clock tower section.
