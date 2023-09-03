 Skip to content

Astrominer Playtest update for 3 September 2023

rc 0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12098002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Object pools are now in place for blocks
Adjusted mouse inventory clicks
Added ability to build object using just your mouse
Shorter starting tutorial, email sent after tutorial
Added mission log in help dialog, activity log on HUD
Fixed bug in pools where changes were being overwritten

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544671
  • Loading history…
