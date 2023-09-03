Object pools are now in place for blocks
Adjusted mouse inventory clicks
Added ability to build object using just your mouse
Shorter starting tutorial, email sent after tutorial
Added mission log in help dialog, activity log on HUD
Fixed bug in pools where changes were being overwritten
Astrominer Playtest update for 3 September 2023
rc 0.4.4
Object pools are now in place for blocks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update