v0.4.01 Patch Notes

Spells
- Electric Field: Damage increased from 25% of power per second to 40%.
- Ignite: Damage reduced from 125% of power per second to 115%.
Emblems
- Blessing of Brutality: Bonus critical hit damage increased from 50% to 60%.
- Excessive Force: Bonus critical hit damage reduced from 50% to 45%.
Enemies
- Clockwork Golem: Laser beams of elites are now rendered in black and red for clarity.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual bug where lightning from the Scourge boss could be seen in the "Defeat" screen.
- Fixed a typo in the Grasping Vines (Bloom) spell rune description.
