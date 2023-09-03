 Skip to content

Neophyte update for 3 September 2023

v0.4.01 Patch Notes

Build 12097900

Spells
  • Electric Field: Damage increased from 25% of power per second to 40%.
  • Ignite: Damage reduced from 125% of power per second to 115%.
Emblems
  • Blessing of Brutality: Bonus critical hit damage increased from 50% to 60%.
  • Excessive Force: Bonus critical hit damage reduced from 50% to 45%.
Enemies
  • Clockwork Golem: Laser beams of elites are now rendered in black and red for clarity.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a visual bug where lightning from the Scourge boss could be seen in the "Defeat" screen.
  • Fixed a typo in the Grasping Vines (Bloom) spell rune description.

